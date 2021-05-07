Earnings results for Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Cerence last released its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Cerence has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Cerence will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerence in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.41%. The high price target for CRNC is $155.00 and the low price target for CRNC is $39.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerence has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.00, Cerence has a forecasted upside of 19.4% from its current price of $88.77. Cerence has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence does not currently pay a dividend. Cerence does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

In the past three months, Cerence insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,811,310.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Cerence is held by insiders. 97.19% of the stock of Cerence is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC



Earnings for Cerence are expected to grow by 52.46% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Cerence is -147.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerence is -147.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerence has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

