Earnings results for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

CEVA last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,137.0. CEVA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. CEVA will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEVA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.89%. The high price target for CEVA is $100.00 and the low price target for CEVA is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEVA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.00, CEVA has a forecasted upside of 49.9% from its current price of $51.37. CEVA has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA does not currently pay a dividend. CEVA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

In the past three months, CEVA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,392,417.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of CEVA is held by insiders. 85.90% of the stock of CEVA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA



Earnings for CEVA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of CEVA is 5,137.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of CEVA is 5,137.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. CEVA has a PEG Ratio of 23.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CEVA has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

