Cigna Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.6899999999999995.

Cigna last released its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.17. The business earned $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna has generated $17.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Cigna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Cigna will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cigna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $266.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.89%. The high price target for CI is $300.00 and the low price target for CI is $236.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cigna has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $266.93, Cigna has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $256.93. Cigna has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Cigna pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cigna has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cigna is 23.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cigna will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.46% next year. This indicates that Cigna will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Cigna insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $58,148,450.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Cigna is held by insiders. 87.05% of the stock of Cigna is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cigna are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $18.55 to $20.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Cigna is 18.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of Cigna is 18.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.07. Cigna has a PEG Ratio of 0.95. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Cigna has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

