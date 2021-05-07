Earnings results for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Cinemark last released its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.57. The company earned $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cinemark has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year. Cinemark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Cinemark will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cinemark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.18%. The high price target for CNK is $30.00 and the low price target for CNK is $13.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark does not currently pay a dividend. Cinemark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

In the past three months, Cinemark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $299,760.00 in company stock. Only 9.39% of the stock of Cinemark is held by insiders. 81.40% of the stock of Cinemark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK



Earnings for Cinemark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.61) to ($1.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Cinemark is -6.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cinemark is -6.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cinemark has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

