Earnings results for City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

City Office REIT last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. City Office REIT has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. City Office REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. City Office REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for City Office REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.24%. The high price target for CIO is $13.00 and the low price target for CIO is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. City Office REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of City Office REIT is 51.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, City Office REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.24% next year. This indicates that City Office REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

In the past three months, City Office REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of City Office REIT is held by insiders. 79.22% of the stock of City Office REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO



Earnings for City Office REIT are expected to grow by 10.43% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of City Office REIT is -1,119.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of City Office REIT is -1,119.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. City Office REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

