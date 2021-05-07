Earnings results for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

CleanSpark last released its earnings results on February 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. CleanSpark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CleanSpark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.56%. The high price target for CLSK is $50.00 and the low price target for CLSK is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark does not currently pay a dividend. CleanSpark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

In the past three months, CleanSpark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.02% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by insiders. Only 9.59% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK



Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of CleanSpark is -35.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CleanSpark is -35.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CleanSpark has a P/B Ratio of 24.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

