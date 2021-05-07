Earnings results for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business earned $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Clear Channel Outdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Clear Channel Outdoor will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.85%. The high price target for CCO is $14.00 and the low price target for CCO is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clear Channel Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Clear Channel Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Clear Channel Outdoor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Clear Channel Outdoor is held by insiders. 93.14% of the stock of Clear Channel Outdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Clear Channel Outdoor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($0.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor is -2.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

