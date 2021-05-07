Earnings results for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company earned $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.3. Collegium Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.61%. The high price target for COLL is $34.00 and the low price target for COLL is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Collegium Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

In the past three months, Collegium Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,875,605.00 in company stock. Only 8.08% of the stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL



Earnings for Collegium Pharmaceutical are expected to grow by 79.35% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical is 45.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical is 45.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.12. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a PEG Ratio of 0.73. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 8.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

