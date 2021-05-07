Earnings results for Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Construction Partners last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company earned $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Its revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Construction Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Construction Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Construction Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.62%. The high price target for ROAD is $35.00 and the low price target for ROAD is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Construction Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.83, Construction Partners has a forecasted downside of 26.6% from its current price of $32.48. Construction Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Construction Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Construction Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Construction Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,441,200.00 in company stock. 63.94% of the stock of Construction Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.44% of the stock of Construction Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Construction Partners are expected to grow by 13.04% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Construction Partners is 41.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Construction Partners is 41.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.91. Construction Partners has a PEG Ratio of 3.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Construction Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

