Coty Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Coty last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Its revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. Coty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Coty will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.91%. The high price target for COTY is $15.00 and the low price target for COTY is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coty does not currently pay a dividend. Coty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Coty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $497,250.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Coty is held by insiders. Only 22.65% of the stock of Coty is held by institutions.

Earnings for Coty are expected to grow by 95.65% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Coty is -8.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coty is -8.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coty has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

