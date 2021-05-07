Earnings results for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Cronos Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cronos Group has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Cronos Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Cronos Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cronos Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.83%. The high price target for CRON is $12.50 and the low price target for CRON is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cronos Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.71, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.75, Cronos Group has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $7.62. Cronos Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group does not currently pay a dividend. Cronos Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

In the past three months, Cronos Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,851,386.00 in company stock. Only 7.93% of the stock of Cronos Group is held by insiders. Only 11.75% of the stock of Cronos Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON



Earnings for Cronos Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Cronos Group is 31.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Cronos Group is 31.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.50. Cronos Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

