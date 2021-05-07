Earnings results for Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos last announced its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company earned $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Danaos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Danaos will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danaos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.84%. The high price target for DAC is $67.00 and the low price target for DAC is $6.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Danaos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.42, Danaos has a forecasted downside of 29.8% from its current price of $63.31. Danaos has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos does not currently pay a dividend. Danaos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

In the past three months, Danaos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.49% of the stock of Danaos is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Danaos (NYSE:DAC)



Earnings for Danaos are expected to grow by 48.88% in the coming year, from $7.12 to $10.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Danaos is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Danaos is 10.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.17. Danaos has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

