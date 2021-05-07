Earnings results for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Daseke last issued its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm earned $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Daseke has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Daseke has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Daseke will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daseke in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.68%. The high price target for DSKE is $10.00 and the low price target for DSKE is $7.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daseke has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.67, Daseke has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $7.76. Daseke has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke does not currently pay a dividend. Daseke does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

In the past three months, Daseke insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.20% of the stock of Daseke is held by insiders. Only 25.83% of the stock of Daseke is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE



Earnings for Daseke are expected to decrease by -45.95% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Daseke is -19.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Daseke is -19.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Daseke has a P/B Ratio of 6.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

