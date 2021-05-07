Earnings results for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

DraftKings last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $322 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. Its revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DraftKings has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. DraftKings will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DraftKings in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.46%. The high price target for DKNG is $100.00 and the low price target for DKNG is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DraftKings has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.18, DraftKings has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $51.89. DraftKings has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings does not currently pay a dividend. DraftKings does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

In the past three months, DraftKings insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.50% of the stock of DraftKings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG



Earnings for DraftKings are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.30) to ($1.40) per share.

