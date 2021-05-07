Earnings results for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Drive Shack last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. Drive Shack has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Drive Shack has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Drive Shack in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.96%. The high price target for DS is $5.50 and the low price target for DS is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Drive Shack has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.17, Drive Shack has a forecasted upside of 52.0% from its current price of $3.40. Drive Shack has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack does not currently pay a dividend. Drive Shack does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

In the past three months, Drive Shack insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,926.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 13.00% of the stock of Drive Shack is held by insiders. Only 33.03% of the stock of Drive Shack is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS



Earnings for Drive Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Drive Shack is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Drive Shack is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Drive Shack has a P/B Ratio of 56.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

