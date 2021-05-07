Earnings results for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

DXP Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company earned $232.69 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. DXP Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. DXP Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXP Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.14%. The high price target for DXPE is $18.00 and the low price target for DXPE is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DXP Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. DXP Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DXP Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $84,562.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by insiders. 75.43% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DXP Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is -23.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is -23.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DXP Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

