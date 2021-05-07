Earnings results for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Elanco Animal Health last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year. Elanco Animal Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Elanco Animal Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elanco Animal Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.62%. The high price target for ELAN is $41.00 and the low price target for ELAN is $19.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Elanco Animal Health has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.86, Elanco Animal Health has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $31.05. Elanco Animal Health has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Elanco Animal Health does not currently pay a dividend. Elanco Animal Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Elanco Animal Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Elanco Animal Health is held by insiders. 86.83% of the stock of Elanco Animal Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Elanco Animal Health are expected to grow by 104.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Elanco Animal Health is -54.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Elanco Animal Health is -54.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Elanco Animal Health has a PEG Ratio of 4.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Elanco Animal Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

