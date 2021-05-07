Earnings results for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Enbridge last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company earned $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.0. Enbridge has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Enbridge will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enbridge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.69%. The high price target for ENB is $57.00 and the low price target for ENB is $46.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enbridge has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Enbridge has a forecasted upside of 30.7% from its current price of $39.79. Enbridge has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Enbridge has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enbridge is 130.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Enbridge will have a dividend payout ratio of 127.32% in the coming year. This indicates that Enbridge may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

In the past three months, Enbridge insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Enbridge is held by insiders. 51.11% of the stock of Enbridge is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB



Earnings for Enbridge are expected to grow by 7.33% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Enbridge is 56.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Enbridge is 56.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.02. Enbridge has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enbridge has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

