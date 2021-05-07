Earnings results for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Energizer last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Its revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Energizer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Energizer will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energizer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.94%. The high price target for ENR is $60.00 and the low price target for ENR is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energizer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.83, Energizer has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $49.38. Energizer has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Energizer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Energizer is 51.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Energizer will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.48% next year. This indicates that Energizer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

In the past three months, Energizer insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $231,215.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Energizer is held by insiders. 86.35% of the stock of Energizer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energizer (NYSE:ENR



Earnings for Energizer are expected to grow by 14.47% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Energizer is -31.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energizer is -31.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energizer has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Energizer has a P/B Ratio of 10.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

