Earnings results for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Enerplus last released its earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Enerplus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Enerplus will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enerplus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.82%. The high price target for ERF is $10.50 and the low price target for ERF is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enerplus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.08, Enerplus has a forecasted upside of 40.8% from its current price of $5.74. Enerplus has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus has a dividend yield of 1.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enerplus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enerplus is 7.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enerplus will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.95% next year. This indicates that Enerplus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

In the past three months, Enerplus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.95% of the stock of Enerplus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF



Earnings for Enerplus are expected to grow by 437.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Enerplus is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enerplus is -1.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enerplus has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

