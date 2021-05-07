Earnings results for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

EnPro Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The business earned $276 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. EnPro Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. EnPro Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnPro Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.08%. The high price target for NPO is $100.00 and the low price target for NPO is $63.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EnPro Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.00, EnPro Industries has a forecasted downside of 5.1% from its current price of $90.60. EnPro Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EnPro Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EnPro Industries is 40.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EnPro Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.99% next year. This indicates that EnPro Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

In the past three months, EnPro Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $208,425.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of EnPro Industries is held by insiders. 92.99% of the stock of EnPro Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO



Earnings for EnPro Industries are expected to grow by 25.91% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of EnPro Industries is 9.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of EnPro Industries is 9.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.13. EnPro Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EnPro Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

