Earnings results for Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.51.

Epizyme last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company earned $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Epizyme has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. Epizyme has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Epizyme in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.41%. The high price target for EPZM is $27.00 and the low price target for EPZM is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Epizyme has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Epizyme has a forecasted upside of 119.4% from its current price of $7.52. Epizyme has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme does not currently pay a dividend. Epizyme does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

In the past three months, Epizyme insiders have bought 127.72% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $225,283.00 in company stock and sold $98,930.00 in company stock. Only 16.30% of the stock of Epizyme is held by insiders. 89.82% of the stock of Epizyme is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM



Earnings for Epizyme are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.23) to ($2.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Epizyme is -3.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Epizyme is -3.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Epizyme has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

