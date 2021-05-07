Earnings results for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

Essent Group last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company earned $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Essent Group has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Essent Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Essent Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essent Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.75%. The high price target for ESNT is $58.00 and the low price target for ESNT is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Essent Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.55, Essent Group has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $49.40. Essent Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essent Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Essent Group is 11.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essent Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.12% next year. This indicates that Essent Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

In the past three months, Essent Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,265,199.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Essent Group is held by insiders. 95.43% of the stock of Essent Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT



Earnings for Essent Group are expected to grow by 33.67% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $5.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Essent Group is 11.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Essent Group is 11.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. Essent Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

