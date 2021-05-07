Earnings results for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Eversource Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Eversource Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Eversource Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.01%. The high price target for ES is $100.00 and the low price target for ES is $87.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eversource Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.15, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.08, Eversource Energy has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $84.33. Eversource Energy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eversource Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eversource Energy is 69.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eversource Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.79% next year. This indicates that Eversource Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

In the past three months, Eversource Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Eversource Energy is held by insiders. 76.79% of the stock of Eversource Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES



Earnings for Eversource Energy are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Eversource Energy is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Eversource Energy is 23.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.04. Eversource Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eversource Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here