Earnings results for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Ferro last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Ferro has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Ferro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.36%. The high price target for FOE is $18.00 and the low price target for FOE is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ferro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ferro has a forecasted downside of 8.4% from its current price of $17.46. Ferro has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro does not currently pay a dividend. Ferro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

In the past three months, Ferro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $418,530.00 in company stock. Only 2.95% of the stock of Ferro is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferro (NYSE:FOE)



Earnings for Ferro are expected to grow by 36.84% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferro is -290.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ferro is -290.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ferro has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ferro has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

