Earnings results for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

FibroGen last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. FibroGen has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. FibroGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. FibroGen will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FibroGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 127.71%. The high price target for FGEN is $58.00 and the low price target for FGEN is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FibroGen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, FibroGen has a forecasted upside of 127.7% from its current price of $20.64. FibroGen has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen does not currently pay a dividend. FibroGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

In the past three months, FibroGen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $944,760.00 in company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of FibroGen is held by insiders. 75.05% of the stock of FibroGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN



Earnings for FibroGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($0.78) per share. The P/E ratio of FibroGen is -7.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FibroGen is -7.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FibroGen has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here