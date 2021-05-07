Earnings results for Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Fluor last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year. Fluor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Fluor will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.30%. The high price target for FLR is $23.00 and the low price target for FLR is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fluor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.75, Fluor has a forecasted downside of 31.3% from its current price of $24.38. Fluor has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Fluor does not currently pay a dividend. Fluor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fluor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Fluor is held by insiders. 64.57% of the stock of Fluor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Fluor are expected to grow by 347.83% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluor is -6.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fluor is -6.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fluor has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

