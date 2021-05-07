Earnings results for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.48.

Formula One Group last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $485 million for the quarter. Formula One Group has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Formula One Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Formula One Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Formula One Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.74%. The high price target for FWONA is $50.00 and the low price target for FWONA is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Formula One Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, Formula One Group has a forecasted upside of 16.7% from its current price of $40.26. Formula One Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group does not currently pay a dividend. Formula One Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

In the past three months, Formula One Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.78% of the stock of Formula One Group is held by insiders. Only 9.81% of the stock of Formula One Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA



The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -12.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -12.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Formula One Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

