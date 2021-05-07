Earnings results for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. FS KKR Capital Corp. II will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.00%. The high price target for FSKR is $14.75 and the low price target for FSKR is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FS KKR Capital Corp. II has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.88, FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a forecasted downside of 33.0% from its current price of $20.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, FS KKR Capital Corp. II will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.65% in the coming year. This indicates that FS KKR Capital Corp. II may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

In the past three months, FS KKR Capital Corp. II insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.22% of the stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. II is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR



Earnings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II are expected to grow by 25.84% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.63 per share.

