Earnings results for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

FS KKR Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company earned $163 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year. FS KKR Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. FS KKR Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.80%. The high price target for FSK is $23.00 and the low price target for FSK is $15.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FS KKR Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FS KKR Capital is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, FS KKR Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.39% in the coming year. This indicates that FS KKR Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

In the past three months, FS KKR Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of FS KKR Capital is held by insiders. Only 29.43% of the stock of FS KKR Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK



Earnings for FS KKR Capital are expected to decrease by -6.39% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of FS KKR Capital is -4.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FS KKR Capital is -4.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FS KKR Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

