Earnings results for FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

FutureFuel last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. FutureFuel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for FutureFuel.

Dividend Strength: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FutureFuel has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

In the past three months, FutureFuel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.37% of the stock of FutureFuel is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.42% of the stock of FutureFuel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF



The P/E ratio of FutureFuel is 5.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of FutureFuel is 5.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.02. FutureFuel has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

