Earnings results for Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Gannett last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Gannett has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Gannett will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gannett in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Gannett.

Dividend Strength: Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett does not currently pay a dividend. Gannett does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

In the past three months, Gannett insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.06% of the stock of Gannett is held by insiders. 57.25% of the stock of Gannett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gannett (NYSE:GCI



Earnings for Gannett are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Gannett is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gannett is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gannett has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here