Earnings results for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Gates Industrial last released its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.1. Gates Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Gates Industrial will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.02%. The high price target for GTES is $22.00 and the low price target for GTES is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gates Industrial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Gates Industrial has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $17.27. Gates Industrial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial does not currently pay a dividend. Gates Industrial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

In the past three months, Gates Industrial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $364,320,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Gates Industrial is held by insiders. 99.87% of the stock of Gates Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES



Earnings for Gates Industrial are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Gates Industrial is 69.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Gates Industrial is 69.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.91. Gates Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

