Earnings results for Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.72%. The high price target for GATO is $14.00 and the low price target for GATO is $8.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gatos Silver has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.83, Gatos Silver has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $11.49. Gatos Silver has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver does not currently pay a dividend. Gatos Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

In the past three months, Gatos Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.49% of the stock of Gatos Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO



More latest stories: here