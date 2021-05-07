Earnings results for Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Global Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Global Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Global Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 50.10%. The high price target for GLP is $17.00 and the low price target for GLP is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Global Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.33, Global Partners has a forecasted downside of 50.1% from its current price of $26.72. Global Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Global Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Partners is 209.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 258.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Global Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.50% of the stock of Global Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.93% of the stock of Global Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings for Global Partners are expected to decrease by -68.52% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Partners is 10.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Global Partners is 10.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.02. Global Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

