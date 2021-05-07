Earnings results for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Golub Capital BDC last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business earned $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.0. Golub Capital BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Golub Capital BDC will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.00%. The high price target for GBDC is $11.50 and the low price target for GBDC is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Golub Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 95.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Golub Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 101.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Golub Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

In the past three months, Golub Capital BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $310,344.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by insiders. 36.89% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC



Earnings for Golub Capital BDC are expected to grow by 0.88% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 111.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 111.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.10. Golub Capital BDC has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

