Earnings results for Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.44.

Granite Construction last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Granite Construction has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Granite Construction has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Granite Construction will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Granite Construction in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.86%. The high price target for GVA is $55.00 and the low price target for GVA is $55.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Granite Construction has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Granite Construction will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.40% next year. This indicates that Granite Construction will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

In the past three months, Granite Construction insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Granite Construction is held by insiders. 93.77% of the stock of Granite Construction is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA



Earnings for Granite Construction are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to $1.97 per share.

