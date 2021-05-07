Earnings results for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business earned $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Its revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.1. Halozyme Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Halozyme Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.26%. The high price target for HALO is $65.00 and the low price target for HALO is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Halozyme Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Halozyme Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

In the past three months, Halozyme Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,949,126.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Halozyme Therapeutics is held by insiders. 98.45% of the stock of Halozyme Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO



Earnings for Halozyme Therapeutics are expected to grow by 61.05% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics is 298.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics is 298.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 75.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

