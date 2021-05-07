Earnings results for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Hawaiian Electric Industries last announced its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Hawaiian Electric Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Hawaiian Electric Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.85%. The high price target for HE is $36.00 and the low price target for HE is $30.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Hawaiian Electric Industries has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.33, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a forecasted downside of 24.9% from its current price of $43.47. Hawaiian Electric Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hawaiian Electric Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hawaiian Electric Industries is 68.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hawaiian Electric Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.73% next year. This indicates that Hawaiian Electric Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

In the past three months, Hawaiian Electric Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.35% of the stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries is held by insiders. 47.29% of the stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE



Earnings for Hawaiian Electric Industries are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian Electric Industries is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.86. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian Electric Industries is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a PEG Ratio of 11.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

