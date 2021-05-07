Earnings results for HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

HC2 last issued its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company earned $251.80 million during the quarter. HC2 has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. HC2 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HC2 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.36%. The high price target for HCHC is $5.00 and the low price target for HCHC is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HC2 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, HC2 has a forecasted upside of 21.4% from its current price of $4.12. HC2 has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

HC2 does not currently pay a dividend. HC2 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, HC2 insiders have bought 14,234.34% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,775,339.00 in company stock and sold $61,219.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of HC2 is held by insiders. 38.07% of the stock of HC2 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for HC2 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of HC2 is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HC2 is -1.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HC2 has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

