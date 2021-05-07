Earnings results for Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/07/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Histogen last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm earned $0.48 million during the quarter. Histogen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Histogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Histogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 417.38%. The high price target for HSTO is $5.00 and the low price target for HSTO is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Histogen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Histogen has a forecasted upside of 417.4% from its current price of $0.97. Histogen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen does not currently pay a dividend. Histogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

In the past three months, Histogen insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Histogen is held by insiders. Only 4.03% of the stock of Histogen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO



The P/E ratio of Histogen is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Histogen is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Histogen has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here