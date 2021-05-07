Earnings results for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

ImmunoGen last announced its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company earned $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. ImmunoGen has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. ImmunoGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. ImmunoGen will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ImmunoGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.66%. The high price target for IMGN is $14.00 and the low price target for IMGN is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ImmunoGen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.10, ImmunoGen has a forecasted upside of 42.7% from its current price of $7.08. ImmunoGen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen does not currently pay a dividend. ImmunoGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

In the past three months, ImmunoGen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.77% of the stock of ImmunoGen is held by insiders. 72.95% of the stock of ImmunoGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN



Earnings for ImmunoGen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of ImmunoGen is -17.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

