Earnings results for InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InnovAge in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.77%. The high price target for INNV is $32.00 and the low price target for INNV is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge does not currently pay a dividend. InnovAge does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

In the past three months, InnovAge insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $731,897.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.84% of the stock of InnovAge is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV



The P/E ratio of InnovAge is -7.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of InnovAge is -7.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. InnovAge has a P/B Ratio of 501.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

