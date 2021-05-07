Earnings results for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Inovio Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 161.14%. The high price target for INO is $35.00 and the low price target for INO is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Inovio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

In the past three months, Inovio Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $629,138.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 35.96% of the stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO



Earnings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is -4.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals is -4.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 130.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

