Earnings results for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Installed Building Products last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.3. Installed Building Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Installed Building Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.09%. The high price target for IBP is $158.00 and the low price target for IBP is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Installed Building Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.45, Installed Building Products has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $137.92. Installed Building Products has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Installed Building Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Installed Building Products is 36.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Installed Building Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.82% next year. This indicates that Installed Building Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

In the past three months, Installed Building Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.00% of the stock of Installed Building Products is held by insiders. 70.94% of the stock of Installed Building Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP



Earnings for Installed Building Products are expected to grow by 33.50% in the coming year, from $4.12 to $5.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Installed Building Products is 46.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Installed Building Products is 46.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.91. Installed Building Products has a P/B Ratio of 16.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

