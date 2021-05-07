Earnings results for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Inter Parfums last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm earned $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Inter Parfums has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.1. Inter Parfums has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Inter Parfums will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.79%. The high price target for IPAR is $80.00 and the low price target for IPAR is $36.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inter Parfums has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.40, Inter Parfums has a forecasted downside of 11.8% from its current price of $74.14. Inter Parfums has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Inter Parfums does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Inter Parfums is 52.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Inter Parfums will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.74% in the coming year. This indicates that Inter Parfums may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

In the past three months, Inter Parfums insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $335,960.00 in company stock. 44.70% of the stock of Inter Parfums is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.12% of the stock of Inter Parfums is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR



Earnings for Inter Parfums are expected to grow by 51.19% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Inter Parfums is 74.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.95. The P/E ratio of Inter Parfums is 74.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.62. Inter Parfums has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

