Earnings results for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Interface last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business earned $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Its revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year. Interface has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Interface will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interface in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.69%. The high price target for TILE is $16.00 and the low price target for TILE is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Interface has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.33, Interface has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $13.31. Interface has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Interface has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Interface is 2.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Interface will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.51% next year. This indicates that Interface will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

In the past three months, Interface insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Interface is held by insiders. 86.62% of the stock of Interface is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE



Earnings for Interface are expected to grow by 0.88% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Interface is -10.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Interface is -10.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Interface has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here