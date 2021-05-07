Earnings results for inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTest Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

inTEST last announced its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm earned $14.88 million during the quarter. inTEST has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.3. inTEST has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for inTEST in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.29%. The high price target for INTT is $11.00 and the low price target for INTT is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

inTEST has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, inTEST has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $12.40. inTEST has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST does not currently pay a dividend. inTEST does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

In the past three months, inTEST insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of inTEST is held by insiders. 42.26% of the stock of inTEST is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT



The P/E ratio of inTEST is 620.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of inTEST is 620.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.35. inTEST has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. inTEST has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

