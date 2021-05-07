Earnings results for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Kodiak Sciences last released its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Kodiak Sciences has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Kodiak Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.09%. The high price target for KOD is $170.00 and the low price target for KOD is $89.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kodiak Sciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $131.46, Kodiak Sciences has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $101.84. Kodiak Sciences has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kodiak Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

In the past three months, Kodiak Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,687,182.00 in company stock. 39.30% of the stock of Kodiak Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 82.29% of the stock of Kodiak Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD



Earnings for Kodiak Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.80) to ($4.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Kodiak Sciences is -43.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kodiak Sciences is -43.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kodiak Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 10.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

