Earnings results for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/07/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Koppers last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business earned $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Koppers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 7th, 2021. Koppers will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Koppers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.18%. The high price target for KOP is $50.00 and the low price target for KOP is $40.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers does not currently pay a dividend. Koppers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

In the past three months, Koppers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $238,233.00 in company stock. Only 5.25% of the stock of Koppers is held by insiders. 86.01% of the stock of Koppers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Koppers (NYSE:KOP



Earnings for Koppers are expected to grow by 10.91% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Koppers is 6.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.96. The P/E ratio of Koppers is 6.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.38. Koppers has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

